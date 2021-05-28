Nixon Weather Forecast
NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.