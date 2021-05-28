Cancel
Nixon, NV

Nixon Weather Forecast

Nixon Digest
 18 days ago

NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEW72pm00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

