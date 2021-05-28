Cancel
Environment

Roy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Roy News Alert
Roy News Alert
 18 days ago

ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aEW71x300

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roy, NM
ABOUT

With Roy News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

