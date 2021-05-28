Roy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
