Paynes Creek, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Paynes Creek

Paynes Creek News Beat
 18 days ago

PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aEW704K00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 99 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paynes Creek, CA
