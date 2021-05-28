Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union Center, SD

Weather Forecast For Union Center

Posted by 
Union Center Voice
Union Center Voice
 18 days ago

UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aEW6zQF00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Union Center Voice

Union Center Voice

Union Center, SD
0
Followers
49
Post
12
Views
ABOUT

With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Center, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Union Center, SDPosted by
Union Center Voice

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Union Center

(UNION CENTER, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Union Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!