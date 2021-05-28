Grenora Daily Weather Forecast
GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
