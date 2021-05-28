Cancel
Grenora, ND

Grenora Daily Weather Forecast

Grenora News Watch
 18 days ago

GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252XVk_0aEW6yXW00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Grenora

(GRENORA, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grenora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.