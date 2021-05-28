4-Day Weather Forecast For Elk City

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Black Diamond Lodge 7.49 Ac. Adj to public land. 5 buildings; 1 bedroom, 1 bath cabin w/kitchenette. 4 unit building each has attached bathroom, 2 have kitchenettes. 1 Cabin w/1/2 bath & full kitchen. 30x36 Shop. 12x16 outbuilding, used as a hot tub room. Outdoor paradise; hunt, fish, hike, ride horses. UTV/snowmobile to Salmon River or Gospel Hump Lakes. Sleeps 15 Bring your friends & family or turn it back into working lodge(Air B&B?) 4 units built 1997,others remodeled 1997,original building year unknown<p><strong>For open house information, contact Madison Pecarovich, Central Idaho Properties at 208-983-5263</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spectacular 2008, 3 bed, 3 bath, custom log, water front oasis, located on Crooked Creek in the historic mining town of Dixie. Desired back country living in luxury. 9 bay shop, w/ 220 power, double car att. garage w/ freezer room. Efficient wood/propane boiler, back up generator, fuel tanks, main level master, most furnishings included. Walk out to Nez Perce National Forest land for world class hunting. Close to Dixie air strip for landing your plane or drive in year round. 40 full time residents. BTVI.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Abigail Tucker, Salmon River Realty - Riggins at 208-628-3320</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Located in the Gospel Hump wilderness @ an elevation of 8000ft. The stunning alpine Hump Lake is privately owned and sits right outside the front door of the 1200 sqft main cabin. The 900 sqft 2nd cabin is cozy and both are furnished with all the amenities including hot tubs. Originally, this was several patented gold mining claims. Miles of hiking trails, creeks, meadows, wildlife, fishing, hunting, the outdoor adventures are truly endless. Every direction you look is picture postcard perfect!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Curtis Hitchcock, Knipe Land Company at 208-345-3163</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>