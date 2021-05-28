Cancel
Corona, NM

Corona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aEW6vtL00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

