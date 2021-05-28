Corona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.