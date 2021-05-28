Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Weather Forecast For Mitchell

Posted by 
Mitchell Journal
Mitchell Journal
 18 days ago

MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aEW6sFA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mitchell Journal

