Paisley, OR

Sun forecast for Paisley — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Paisley News Beat
 18 days ago

(PAISLEY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paisley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paisley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aEW6rMR00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

