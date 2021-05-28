Cancel
Brevig Mission Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Brevig Mission

Brevig Mission Dispatch
 18 days ago

(BREVIG MISSION, AK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brevig Mission:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aEW6paz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 50 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Brevig Mission Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

