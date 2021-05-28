Whiting Weather Forecast
WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
