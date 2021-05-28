Daily Weather Forecast For Winifred
WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
