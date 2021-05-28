Cancel
Glendale, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Glendale

Posted by 
Glendale Voice
Glendale Voice
 18 days ago

GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aEW6kQa00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Glendale, UT
Glendale Voice provides local news including politics, sports, community events, and everything in between.

Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; South Central Utah SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN KANE COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 108 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Bryce Canyon National Park, or 29 miles west of Escalante...moving southwest at 5 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Rubys Inn. This includes Utah Route 12 between mile markers 14 and 24.
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Color Country West Desert, Grand Staircase, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions. Continue to monitor for the latest forecasts and for possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Color Country West Desert; Grand Staircase; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 495, 497, AND 498 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 9 PM MDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert and Fire Weather Zone 498 Grand Staircase. * TIMING...Winds will be the strongest from noon until early evening Wednesday and Thursday with winds relaxing during the nighttime hours. * WINDS...South southwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph on Wednesday and 20-25 mph with gusts to 35-45 mph Thursday and potentially Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 10 percent Wednesday and Thursday, and likely below 15 percent Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.