Sharon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night High 72 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Rain High 68 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Rain in the day; while chance rain during night High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



