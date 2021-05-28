Sharon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 68 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Rain in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 69 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
