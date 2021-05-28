Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur, NE

Weather Forecast For Arthur

Posted by 
Arthur Journal
Arthur Journal
 18 days ago

ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWZZ7_0aEW6if800

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arthur Journal

Arthur Journal

Arthur, NE
0
Followers
51
Post
82
Views
ABOUT

With Arthur Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arthur, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Arthur, NEPosted by
Arthur Journal

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Arthur

(ARTHUR, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Arthur Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.