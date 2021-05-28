Onslow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light rain likely in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 48 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
