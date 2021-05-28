Cancel
Tower City, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Tower City

 18 days ago

TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4JmZ_0aEW6dFV00

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Tower City, ND
