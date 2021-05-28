Daily Weather Forecast For New Leipzig

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night High 59 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 33 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



