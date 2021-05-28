Cancel
New Leipzig, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For New Leipzig

New Leipzig Daily
 18 days ago

NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aEW6bU300

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Leipzig, ND
