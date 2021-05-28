Daily Weather Forecast For New Leipzig
NEW LEIPZIG, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.