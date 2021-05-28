Cancel
Marshall, AK

Weather Forecast For Marshall

Posted by 
Marshall Times
 18 days ago

MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aEW6ZfT00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

