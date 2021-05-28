Weather Forecast For Marshall
MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
