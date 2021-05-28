Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Index, WA

A rainy Friday in Index — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Index Daily
Index Daily
 18 days ago

(INDEX, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Index Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Index:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aEW6Ymk00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Index Daily

Index Daily

Index, WA
5
Followers
72
Post
301
Views
ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Index, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Rainy forecast for Index? Jump on it!

(INDEX, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Index Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Wednesday sun alert in Index — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(INDEX, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Index. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Index

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Index: Monday, May 17: Chance light rain in the day; while light rain then rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;