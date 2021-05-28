A rainy Friday in Index — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(INDEX, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Index Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Index:

Friday, May 28 Light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.