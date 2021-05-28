Petrolia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
