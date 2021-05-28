Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Capay, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Capay

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 18 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Capay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Capay:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aEW6UFq00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 103 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 107 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Capay News Flash

Capay News Flash

Capay, CA
6
Followers
71
Post
165
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Capay, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Capay, CAPosted by
Capay News Flash

Tuesday has sun for Capay — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CAPAY, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Capay. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.