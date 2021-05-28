4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnett

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 81 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.