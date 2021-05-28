4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.