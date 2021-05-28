Cancel
Delmita, TX

Delmita Weather Forecast

Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 18 days ago

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyr4y_0aEW6Qiw00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delmita, TX
With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

Get weather-ready — Delmita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delmita: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.