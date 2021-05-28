Cancel
Elida, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Elida

Elida Journal
 18 days ago

ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aEW6NJz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elida, NM
ABOUT

With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elida, NM
Elida, NMPosted by
Elida Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELIDA, NM) Sunday is set to be rainy in Elida, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT COUNTY At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 17 miles southeast of Portales, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arch. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 407 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 17 miles southeast of Portales, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arch. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Roosevelt County, NMEastern New Mexico News

More storms possible for region

Heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds, are possible across the region again today. The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with more possible through the weekend. Roosevelt County officials issued a news release warning storms could begin as early as noon to 3 p.m....