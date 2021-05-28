Cancel
Effie, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Effie

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aEW6MRG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Effie, MN
ABOUT

With Effie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Effie’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Effie: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night;
Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(EFFIE, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.