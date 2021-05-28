4-Day Weather Forecast For Effie

EFFIE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 62 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 69 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 71 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.