Metaline Falls Daily Weather Forecast

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 18 days ago

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aEW6Kfo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance light rain then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Metaline Falls, WA
ABOUT

With Metaline Falls Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

