Vaughn Daily Weather Forecast
VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
