Vaughn, NM

Vaughn Daily Weather Forecast

Vaughn Journal
 18 days ago

VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aEW6Jn500

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Vaughn Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Vaughn, NM
Vaughn Journal

Vaughn is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(VAUGHN, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vaughn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DE BACA...SOUTHWESTERN QUAY AND EASTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES At 333 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of House, or 22 miles northeast of Fort Sumner, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include House. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 330 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Santa Rosa, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Santa Rosa and Colonias. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 259 and 273. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Guadalupe County, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.