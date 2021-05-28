Vaughn Daily Weather Forecast

VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Chance Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 63 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



