Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Marais, MI

Take advantage of Friday sun in Grand Marais

Posted by 
Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 18 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Marais:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aEW6IuM00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 49 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais, MI
2
Followers
61
Post
75
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Marais, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Grand Marais, MIPosted by
Grand Marais News Alert

Check out these homes for sale in Grand Marais now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful views of both Grand Marais Bay and Lake Superior set this newly updated home apart from the rest. This house features five bedrooms, and two and a half baths, as well as an open kitchen, dining, and living room design that is sure to please. French doors open onto the deck that boasts a hot tub and a view of the bay. Local shops and beaches are all within a short walking distance. The home is positioned on the property to showcase views of both the sunrise over the bay and sunsets on Lake Superior. It is an ideal location to recharge your passion for life. New appliances, plumbing, septic, electrical wiring, roof, deck, doors, and windows make this home all the more desirable. It sits on three lots that are zoned commercial one, which makes it perfect for either a personal residence or rental investment property. This listing will not last long, so call today. Must furnishings are included.<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARLA SCHOLTEN, ROSIE'S GRAND MARAIS REALTY at 906-202-9424</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Live your Dream on the sandy beach of Lake Superior just minutes from Grand Marais! Relax, explore, play, hike, boat, and see the wonders of the National Lakeshore! Rest awaits you in this comfy rustic home. Enjoy the serene views of the lake and river from the picture window in the living room. This spot is ideal for gaming or cozying up with a book. 3 bedroooms (with one lake facing) leaves you room to enjoy with family or friends. The expansive kitchen will come complete with all of the tools you'll need to fix up a great meal to serve in the formal dining area. One level living makes it a breeze to maneuver and even has laundry on site! The detached garage has all of the room to store your lake toys. Hop into the row boat down the stairs and after just a few minutes you'll arrive on pristine sandy shores with panoramic horizon views. With the threat of recent high water levels, you'll be at ease knowing there is no threat of erosion with this parcel since it is elevated and protected by the river from strong Lake Superior waves. There is so much to explore nearby in the town of Grand Marais with many shops, waterfalls, lighthouses, "Log Slide", and over 50 miles of shoreline. Also nearby is the Pictured Rocks headquarters in Munising where you can take a sunset boat cruise along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Snowmobiling & ATV trails are nearby. If you'd like to spare some summer days to renters, this home enjoys a Superhost rating on Airbnb and its rental is high in demand!<p><strong>For open house information, contact CORRINA JOHNSON, GROVER REAL ESTATE at 906-341-2131</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> FIXER-UPPER Great Bones 1 1/4 mile from Grand Marais. This Bi-Level has great possibilities. 4 bedroom, 1 bath. Beautiful Fireplace in Family Room, 2 stall garage and nice private setting. Newer Gas furnace. Owner motivated. Call today!!! This is a fixer -Upper Everthing on the property IS-AS-IS<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARLA SCHOLTEN, ROSIE'S GRAND MARAIS REALTY at 906-202-9424</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> New 2 Bedroom home on an acre and 1/2 plus. Commercial Two. Bunk house that sleeps 4 with bath room and Kitchenette. New 30X36 Pole barn. New Deck, windows and siding. Plenty of Storage for all your needs and toys. Great Rental income year around. All Appliances and Furniture included. Close to all trails, In the beautiful town of Grand Marais! Call for your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact KARLA SCHOLTEN, ROSIE'S GRAND MARAIS REALTY at 906-202-9424</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Grand Marais, MIPosted by
Grand Marais News Alert

Grand Marais weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grand Marais: Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Rain Showers; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers;