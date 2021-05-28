Daily Weather Forecast For Angoon
ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light Rain Likely
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
