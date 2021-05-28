Cancel
Angoon, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Angoon

Angoon Daily
 18 days ago

ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aEW6FGB00

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 51 °F, low 46 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 53 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Angoon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

