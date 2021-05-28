Cancel
Sharon Grove, KY

Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 18 days ago

SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVm6W_0aEW6ENS00

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

