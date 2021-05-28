Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
