Supai Daily Weather Forecast
SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
