Supai Daily Weather Forecast

SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 92 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 17 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 91 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



