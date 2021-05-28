4-Day Weather Forecast For Wakita

WAKITA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



