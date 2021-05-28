Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wamsutter, WY

Friday rain in Wamsutter: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wamsutter Today
Wamsutter Today
 18 days ago

(WAMSUTTER, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wamsutter Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wamsutter:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aEW6BjH00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wamsutter Today

Wamsutter Today

Wamsutter, WY
1
Followers
56
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

With Wamsutter Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamsutter, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wamsutter, WYPosted by
Wamsutter Today

Your 4-day forecast for Wamsutter

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wamsutter: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;