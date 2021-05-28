Cancel
Tilden, TX

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Tilden News Alert
 18 days ago

(TILDEN, TX) Friday is set to be rainy in Tilden, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tilden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aEW6AqY00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

