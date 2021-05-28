Cancel
Dell City, TX

Dell City is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Dell City News Beat
 18 days ago

(DELL CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dell City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dell City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7IHO_0aEW66Ot00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 92 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 89 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Dell City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

