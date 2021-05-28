Cancel
San Simeon, CA

Weather Forecast For San Simeon

San Simeon Updates
San Simeon Updates
 18 days ago

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aEW65WA00

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

