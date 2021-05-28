Geneseo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 62 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.