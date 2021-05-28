Cancel
Geneseo, KS

Geneseo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 18 days ago

GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Reno County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC155-159-180715- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0016.210518T1400Z-210521T0900Z/ /HTCK1.1.ER.210518T1400Z.210519T0600Z.210520T2100Z.NO/ 202 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cow Creek near Hutchinson. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday night. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 10.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The low water crossing on Wilson Rd between 69th Ave to 82nd Ave floods. Target Area: Reno; Rice The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Rice and Reno Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Cow Creek Hutchinso 9.5 8.2 Mon 1 pm CDT 9.7 10.0 9.6