Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baileyville Updates
Baileyville Updates
 18 days ago

BAILEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NK8pD_0aEW63ki00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 59 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville Updates

Baileyville, KS
1
Followers
69
Post
42
Views
ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baileyville, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related