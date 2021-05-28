Baileyville Daily Weather Forecast

BAILEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Rain Showers Likely High 65 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



