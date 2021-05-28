Baileyville Daily Weather Forecast
BAILEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain Showers Likely
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.