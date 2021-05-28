Cancel
Middle Brook, MO

Jump on Middle Brook’s rainy forecast today

Middle Brook Daily
Middle Brook Daily
 18 days ago

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Middle Brook Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Middle Brook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aEW62rz00

  • Friday, May 28

    Isolated rain showers then cloudy in the day; while cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

