Weather Forecast For Shishmaref
SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light snow during night
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.