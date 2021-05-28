Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shishmaref Digest

Weather Forecast For Shishmaref

Posted by 
Shishmaref Digest
Shishmaref Digest
 18 days ago

SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aEW61zG00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 49 °F, low 31 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 48 °F, low 33 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light snow during night

    • High 51 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shishmaref Digest

Shishmaref Digest

Shishmaref, AK
0
Followers
31
Post
8
Views
ABOUT

With Shishmaref Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Shishmaref#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
Shishmaref Digest

Get weather-ready — Shishmaref’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shishmaref: Monday, May 17: Mostly Cloudy; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light snow during night;
Alaska Statektoo.org

Northwest Alaska village of Buckland assessing flood damage as water levels drop

Water levels in the Northwest Alaska village of Buckland have declined after a river ice jam led to major flooding last week. The National Weather Service says the ice jam had cleared by Monday, and water levels had dropped roughly 15 feet. That’s about a three-quarters decrease from the highest flood levels, said local incident commander Raymond Lee Jr.