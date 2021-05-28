Weather Forecast For Shishmaref

SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 49 °F, low 31 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 48 °F, low 33 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 56 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light snow during night High 51 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.