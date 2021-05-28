4-Day Weather Forecast For Fargo
FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
