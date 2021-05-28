Cancel
Fargo, GA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fargo

Fargo Updates
Fargo Updates
 18 days ago

FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fargo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

