4-Day Weather Forecast For Fargo

FARGO, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 93 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 88 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 90 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.