Austin Daily Weather Forecast
AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Isolated t-storms in the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.