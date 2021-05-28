Cancel
Austin, NV

Austin Daily Weather Forecast

Austin News Beat
Austin News Beat
 18 days ago

AUSTIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aEW5yQt00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated t-storms in the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Austin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

