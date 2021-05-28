Daily Weather Forecast For Beverly
BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
