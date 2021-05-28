Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Beverly

Posted by 
Beverly Daily
Beverly Daily
 18 days ago

BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aEW5vmi00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Beverly Daily

Beverly Daily

Beverly, WA
2
Followers
71
Post
257
Views
ABOUT

With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Beverly, WAPosted by
Beverly Daily

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(BEVERLY, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beverly. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.