Boles, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Boles

Posted by 
Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 18 days ago

BOLES, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aEW5t1G00

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Boles, AR
ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

