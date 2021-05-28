Cancel
Butte, NE

Weather Forecast For Butte

Posted by 
Butte Bulletin
Butte Bulletin
 18 days ago

BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0aEW5s8X00

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

