Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 70 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms High 62 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Monday, May 31 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 57 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



