Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
