Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake George, CO

Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 18 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqdiK_0aEW5rFo00

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George Bulletin

Lake George, CO
4
Followers
73
Post
265
Views
ABOUT

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake George, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lake George, COPosted by
Lake George Bulletin

Saturday has sun for Lake George — 3 ways to make the most of it

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake George. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Lake George, COPosted by
Lake George Bulletin

Your 4-day outlook for Lake George weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lake George: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;