Stebbins Daily

Stebbins is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

 18 days ago

(STEBBINS, AK) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stebbins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aEW5qN500

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 49 °F, low 40 °F
    • 10 to 25 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight Chance Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Light Rain

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stebbins, AK
