Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
