Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everglades City, FL

Everglades City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 18 days ago

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PimjE_0aEW5ny800

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
5
Followers
75
Post
264
Views
ABOUT

With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everglades City, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Everglades City, FLPosted by
Everglades City Journal

Get weather-ready — Everglades City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Everglades City: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;