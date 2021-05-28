Grand Portage Weather Forecast
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 46 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 55 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.