Grand Portage Weather Forecast

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 46 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 48 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance Rain Showers High 48 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 55 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 5 mph



