Grand Portage, MN

Grand Portage Weather Forecast

Grand Portage News Watch
 18 days ago

GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aEW5jRE00

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 46 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 48 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 55 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grand Portage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

